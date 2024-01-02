 Dispute over drug money behind Manipur firing that killed 4; situation calm, CM promises action : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Dispute over drug money behind Manipur firing that killed 4; situation calm, CM promises action

Dispute over drug money behind Manipur firing that killed 4; situation calm, CM promises action

Revolutionary People’s Front, the political wing of the People’s Liberation Army, said the gunmen belonged to the outfit and they were holding an internal inquiry into incident related to drug money

Dispute over drug money behind Manipur firing that killed 4; situation calm, CM promises action

Manipur CM N Biren Singh. PTI file



PTI

Imphal, January 2

The situation in the minority-dominated Lilong Chingjao area in Manipur’s Thoubal district, where four villagers were gunned down by cadres of the banned People’s Liberation Army, remained calm on Tuesday as additional security forces were deployed there, officials said.

The toll in the incident increased to four after one more person succumbed to injuries, while two other critically injured persons were undergoing treatment at the ICU of an Imphal-based hospital, they said.

Giving details of the incident, the officials said that some cadres of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) arrived at the house of one person, who has several narcotics cases pending against him.

Within minutes, around 1,000 people gathered outside the residence of the suspected narcotic dealer at Lilong Chingjao village, 15 km from the Thoubal district headquarters and chased away the PLA cadres.

On the run, the PLA cadres opened indiscriminate fire on the locals, killing four and injuring some others.

The Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the political wing of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), issued a statement claiming that the gunmen belonged to the outfit and they were holding an internal inquiry into the incident. Both the organisations are banned under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The incident was seen as the fallout of a dispute over money collected through illegal drug trade, the officials said.

After the incident, police held an inter-faith meeting in the presence of civil society leaders and Lilong MLA Abdul Nasir to ease tension in the area.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also assured that the culprits will be arrested and punished as per the law.

The chief minister visited Raj Medicity hospital where the injured were being treated.

After his visit, Singh posted on X, “We strongly condemn all forms of violence, and the state government has launched mass combing operations to nab the culprits and the culprit will be punished according to the law. No one is above the law.”

Additional security forces have been deployed in the area and vehicular patrolling has been increased to prevent any untoward incident, he said.

Meanwhile, with curfew being imposed in five districts of Imphal Valley in view of the “prevailing law and order situation”, a few vehicles were seen plying roads as most commercial establishments remained closed.

The deceased, whose bodies were brought to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for post-mortem examination, were identified as Md Daulat (30), M Sirajuddin (50), Md Azad Khan (40) and Md Hussain (22), the officials said.

Ten others were injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment at another hospital in Imphal. Four of them received gunshot wounds, and of the four, two are in ICU.

After the attack, enraged locals set fire to four vehicles in which the attackers had arrived. It was not immediately clear to whom those belong.

Following the violence, curfew was imposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Manipur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

2
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

3
Business

All you need to know about UPI payment rules that are changing in 2024

4
Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

5
Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to get married next month in Goa

6
World

In first reported case of sexual assault in metaverse, 16-year-old girl 'gang-raped' by online strangers in video game

7
India

Truck drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear

8
Sports

WFI row: ‘Do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals’, says Sanjay Singh

9
Punjab

Gidderbaha youth found dead in Canada

10
Himachal

Fuel crisis looms as truckers protest new hit-and-run law

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

Heavy rush at petrol stations in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala amid truckers’ strike

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

Petrol pumps mostly in western and northern India run out of...

Union Home Secretary to meet protesting truckers, issue likely to be resolved amicably

Union Home Secretary to meet protesting truckers, issue likely to be resolved amicably

Massive queues of customers were seen at fuel stations acros...

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Authorities restrict supply of petrol, diesel in Chandigarh

Nicaragua ‘Dunki’ flight: Passengers from Gujarat agreed to pay Rs 60-80 lakh to agents to enter US illegally, say officials

Nicaragua ‘Dunki’ flight: Passengers from Gujarat agreed to pay Rs 60-80 lakh to agents to enter US illegally, say officials

Airbus A340 carrying 303 passengers, including 260 Indians, ...

Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many peo...


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

To usher in new year, devotees make beeline for Golden Temple

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Lt Gen Nagendra takes command of Chetak Corps

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Only 5 litre of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: 2,000 petrol pumps run dry; chaos at fuel stations in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal as people do panic-buying

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

ED moves Delhi High Court against order releasing Vivo India officials in money laundering case

ED moves Delhi High Court against order releasing Vivo India officials in money laundering case

26 trains delayed as fog envelops Delhi; cold wave to continue

In Delhi, warmest New Year’s Day in 10 yrs

Fire breaks out at lab in Rohini

Delhi MC delaying handover of sealed shops: BJP

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Jalandhar: Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan for past 27 years

Jalandhar: AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

District tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

Revellers usher in New Year in high spirits

Plastic bags still in use as rules go for toss

Rs 50-lakh RT-PCR lab at Civil Hospital in city gathers dust

17 swine flu cases reported so far

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala