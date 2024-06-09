Disqualify 99 Congress MPs, lawyer writes to Prez Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 8

A Delhi-based lawyer on Saturday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking disqualification of 99 newly elected Congress MPs for committing an offence under Section 123(1) of the Representation of People Act (RPA). He alleged that the party’s khatakhat cash transfer promise amounted to gross corrupt practices as it was aimed at bribing voters.

In his 10-page representation, advocate Vibhor Anand urged the President to direct the EC to initiate an inquiry under Section 146, RPA, against Congress leaders and party members involved in inducing voters by bribery through the ‘Congress Guarantee Card’ and disqualify all 99 MPs who were recently elected.

#Congress #Droupadi Murmu