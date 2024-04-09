Disruptive technologies will reshape combat: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

New Delhi, April 8
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Monday said the emergence of new trends triggered by rapid change would lead to “disruptive technologies” reshaping conventional combat.
General Pande identified technology as the new strategic competition arena, with its weaponisation extending across various domains. The General further discussed the expansion of warfare into new domains, including space, cyber, electromagnetic spectrum and information.
He was speaking at Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.
Rapid technological advancement make the battlefield increasingly complex, contested and lethal, the General said. He spoke about the Army’s transformational initiatives and importance of synergy among the three services to effectively assess threats, articulate strategies, identify capabilities, formulate policies, achieve preparedness, and respond appropriately.
General Pande said the Army was undergoing rebalancing and restructuring, along with human resource reforms that are in various stages of implementation.
