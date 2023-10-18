Diwali gift for govt employees, 4% dearness allowance hike cleared by Cabinet

IANS

New Delhi, October 18

The Union cabinet is learnt to have cleared a proposal of 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) of the central government employees and pensioners, in what may come as a Diwali gift to them.

The cabinet, which met earlier in the day, is learnt to have cleared the decision, sources said.

The last hike in DA was effected in March 2023.

The cabinet is also learnt to have cleared the proposal to hike the minimum support price (MSP) for six rabi crops, including wheat and red lentil (masur) by up to 7 per cent, sources said.

#Agriculture #Diwali #Minimum Support Price MSP