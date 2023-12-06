DMK MP Senthil Kumar withdraws anti-cow belt remarks after Lok Sabha furore

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

After furore over his anti-cow belt remarks made in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, DMK MP D. V. Senthil Kumar on Wednesday withdrew his remarks in the House.

Senthil said he was withdrawing his remarks “made inadvertently” in the Lok Sabha.

“If my inadvertent remarks hurt sentiments I withdraw those,” he said, after top government ministers Piyush Goyal, Prahlad Joshi and Arjun Meghwal demanded DMK’s apology in the House for remarks that seek to divide North and South India.

Senthil revoked his statement after DMK leader TR Baalu informed the Lok Sabha today that party chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had warned MP DV Senthil Kumar for his anti-cow belt remarks made in the Lower House yesterday.

“Remarks made by Senthil Kumar are on correct; Stalin has warned him,” DMK’s TR Baalu said in the Lok Sabha on comments against Hindi heartland states.

Earlier, Meghwal said the remarks were an insult to Indian culture.

Meghwal also asked what Congress stand on the remarks was.

The Lok Sabha today witnessed an adjournment over the BJP and government demand for an apology from the DMK.

The withdrawal of statement by Senthil came when the House reconvened at noon after an adjournment.

