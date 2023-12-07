DMK MP withdraws cow belt remark after Lok Sabha furore

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

After furore over his anti-cow belt remark made in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, DMK MP DNV Senthil Kumar today withdrew it in the House after expressing regret.

“If my inadvertent remark hurt sentiments, I regret it. I also request it be expunged from the House proceedings,” he said after ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi and Arjun Meghwal demanded the DMK’s apology over the remarks that “sought to divide north and south India”.

Senthil’s statement came after DMK leader TR Baalu informed the Lok Sabha that party chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had warned the MP over the issue. “The remark made by Senthil is not correct. CM Stalin has warned him,” Baalu said on the comments made against the Hindi heartland states.

Earlier, Meghwal said the remark was an “insult to Indian culture”. He also asked what the Congress’ stand was. The Lok Sabha witnessed an adjournment over the BJP and the government’s demand for an apology from the DMK.

