DMK names candidates for 21 Lok Sabha seats for April 19 polls, releases manifesto

Chennai, March 20
The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday released the list of candidates for 21 seats for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, retaining among other sitting MPs, Kanimozhi, TR Baalu and A Raja.
It has allotted the rest 18 seats to its allies—Congress, Left parties and VCK among others.
The party also released its manifesto for the polls, touching upon other subjects like appointment of Governors and abolition of Article 356.
Of the 21 names the ruling party fielded, 11 were new faces, even as three women, including sitting South Chennai MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian were named.
Dayanidhi Maran, S Jagathrakshakan, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Kathir Anand and C N Annadurai were also retained.
In its manifesto, the party, among others, promised to take steps for states being consulted on appointment of Governors, abolition of Article 356 that allowed the Centre to dismiss a state government and statehood for Puducherry.
