DNA of Congress, Samajwadi Party similar to that of Pakistan, says Yogi Adityanath

Sitapur/Amethi (UP), May 12

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the DNA of Congress, Samajwadi Party and other allies of the INDIA bloc was similar to that of Pakistan where people were starving and there was lack of development.

Back-to-back rallies by CM Claims people died of hunger during SP-Cong rule, so are in neighbouring nation

Cong had chance for 60-65 years to work for development, but it did nothing

Those who do not want India to develop upset as PM Modi set for 3rd term

The CM addressed public meetings in Sitapur, Bahraich and Amethi on Sunday seeking support for BJP candidates Kaushal Kishore, Karan Bhushan Singh and Smriti Irani contesting from Mohanlalganj, Kaiserganj and Amethi seats, respectively.

These constituencies will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a rally in Sitapur, Adityanath said, “The poor used to die of hunger during the reign of the SP-Congress. And now people are starving to death in Pakistan, whereas 80 crore are getting free ration in India.”

“The Congress had opportunity for 60-65 years to work for the development of India, but it did nothing. There was lack of medical facilities during the UPA tenure. They used to play with people’s faith, allowed the poor to die of hunger and drove farmers to suicide. The DNA of the Congress, SP, INDI Alliance and Pakistan seems to be similar,” he alleged.

Adityanath said those who were corrupted and did not want India to develop were upset over PM Modi securing the position for the third time. “They (INDIA bloc) oppose India, Lord Ram, marginalised communities, including SCs and STs, daughters and businessmen. So the citizens have decided to re-elect PM Modi with overwhelming majority to realise the dream of a developed and self-reliant India,” he claimed. He reiterated his allegation if elected to power, the Congress and SP would tamper with quota for backward classes, SCs and STs.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #INDIA bloc #Pakistan #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath