 DNA of Congress, Samajwadi Party similar to that of Pakistan, says Yogi Adityanath : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • DNA of Congress, Samajwadi Party similar to that of Pakistan, says Yogi Adityanath

DNA of Congress, Samajwadi Party similar to that of Pakistan, says Yogi Adityanath

DNA of Congress, Samajwadi Party similar to that of Pakistan, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with Union Minister and BJP candidate Smriti Irani in Amethi. PTI



Sitapur/Amethi (UP), May 12

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the DNA of Congress, Samajwadi Party and other allies of the INDIA bloc was similar to that of Pakistan where people were starving and there was lack of development.

Back-to-back rallies by CM

  • Claims people died of hunger during SP-Cong rule, so are in neighbouring nation
  • Cong had chance for 60-65 years to work for development, but it did nothing
  • Those who do not want India to develop upset as PM Modi set for 3rd term

The CM addressed public meetings in Sitapur, Bahraich and Amethi on Sunday seeking support for BJP candidates Kaushal Kishore, Karan Bhushan Singh and Smriti Irani contesting from Mohanlalganj, Kaiserganj and Amethi seats, respectively.

These constituencies will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Addressing a rally in Sitapur, Adityanath said, “The poor used to die of hunger during the reign of the SP-Congress. And now people are starving to death in Pakistan, whereas 80 crore are getting free ration in India.”

“The Congress had opportunity for 60-65 years to work for the development of India, but it did nothing. There was lack of medical facilities during the UPA tenure. They used to play with people’s faith, allowed the poor to die of hunger and drove farmers to suicide. The DNA of the Congress, SP, INDI Alliance and Pakistan seems to be similar,” he alleged.

Adityanath said those who were corrupted and did not want India to develop were upset over PM Modi securing the position for the third time. “They (INDIA bloc) oppose India, Lord Ram, marginalised communities, including SCs and STs, daughters and businessmen. So the citizens have decided to re-elect PM Modi with overwhelming majority to realise the dream of a developed and self-reliant India,” he claimed. He reiterated his allegation if elected to power, the Congress and SP would tamper with quota for backward classes, SCs and STs.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #INDIA bloc #Pakistan #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder

2
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

3
J & K

Police officer killed, over 100 injured in clashes during protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

4
Punjab

Dislodged from govt bungalow, Bittu spends night at party office

5
Chandigarh

21-year-old man found murdered in his house in Punjab's Kharar

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election

7
Punjab

Refused VRS, Parampal quits; way cleared for her to contest election

8
Jalandhar

Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

9
India

Kannada TV actress Pavithra Jayaram dies in car crash

10
Punjab

AAP heading for a split: SAD

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

96 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs in fourth phase today; Assembly poll in Andhra Pradesh , Odisha

96 Lok Sabha seats up for grabs in fourth phase today; Assembly poll in Andhra Pradesh , Odisha

Kannauj test for Akhilesh | Adhir vs Yusuf in Baharampur | H...

24x7 free power, quality education, 2 crore jobs: Arvind Kejriwal unveils ‘10 guarantees’

24x7 free power, quality education, 2 crore jobs: Arvind Kejriwal unveils ‘10 guarantees’

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Simarjit Singh Bains brothers join Congress

Boost for Amrinder Raja Warring as Simarjit Singh Bains brothers join Congress

Canada arrests 4th Indian in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case

Canada arrests 4th Indian in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

India’s Russian oil buy had US blessing: Eric Garcetti

Washington had earlier warned New Delhi against trade relati...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Employees get last chance to give explanation for absence from poll duty

12 except Congress, AAP aspirants filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Anil Joshi failed to solve dump issue during his tenure as minister: Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Cafe owner bludgeoned to death in Kharar flat

Suvidha kendras set to replace safai centres

Man, daughter die in Dera Bassi mishap

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs

If you choose AAP on May 25, I won’t have to go back to jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow

If you choose AAP on May 25, I won’t have to go back to jail: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at roadshow

8 Delhi hospitals, IGI Airport receive bomb threats days after hoax scare at schools

BJP had plans to topple AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi court refuses to extend Supertech chairman's interim bail

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing general election

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles in 48 kg heroin case

Jalandhar Police recover Rs 84 lakh, luxury vehicles from those arrested in drugs case

Fake holiday package gang busted

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major setback to SAD as Susheel joins saffron party

AAP insulted martyrs with false slogans: Chandumajra

Tinu, Anita Som Parkash to file nomination papers tomorrow

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

CBI files case against SHO, three other police officials

Dr Surjit Patar leaves a rich legacy behind

Mysterious death of Jagraon man turns out to be murder

Man jumps from hospital building, dies

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala

How dropping letter ‘T’ turned Surjit Singh into Surjit Patar