Do or die for Nitish in Nalanda

New Delhi, May 29

From the 5th century to the 13th century CE, Nalanda was the greatest centre of learning, attracting scholars from around the world. Today, it is a witness to migration of students and graduates as it lacks higher educational institutions and industries.

The poll battle in the Nalanda LS seat is now a litmus test not only for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar but also for NDA. Not only the voters are unhappy with the incumbent JD(U) MP Kaushalendra Kumar who is eyeing the fourth term from the seat, the locals are also miffed with Nitish for switching alliances multiple times.

Total voters 22,75,583 Male 11,90,941 Female 10,84,572 Others: 70 Last winner: Kaushalendra Kumar, JD(U) Runner-up: Ashok Kumar Azad, HAM

Kaushalendra faces a spirited fight put up by 33-year-old CPI-ML candidate Sandeep Saurav, an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He was the JNU Students’ Union general secretary in 2013. The CPI had won this seat thrice in 1980, 1984 and 1991 elections before the former Defence Minister George Fernandes contested elections in 1996 and won the seat. He registered victories in 1998 and 1999 parliamentary polls as well. Nitish himself won the seat in 2004, but resigned within a year to assume the CM’s post in 2005.

“Kurmi community is the dominant caste in Nalanda and we have been voting for Nitish for decades. But ultimately I had to send my son and daughter to Patna University as there are no good colleges here. Not a single industry is here where one can work. Even for the unskilled jobs, people move to Patna. This is an agri-rich area but we are crying for basic water facilities for irrigation. Moreover, he has switched from NDA to Mahagathbandhan and vice versa, which many of us have not liked,” Sukesh Chandra, a local resident of Nalanda, said.

However, just 12 km from Nalanda, voters in Rajgir are happy that the Bihar government took steps to improve tourism.

