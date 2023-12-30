Do people want easy rail travel or picture with 'shahenshah's statue’: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at government

New Delhi, December 30
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the government over setting up of selfie booths at railway stations with life-size cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking whether people want easy rail travel or a picture with the "shahenshah's statue".
In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Fares for every class of 'Garibo Ki Sawaari', Indian Railways have been increased. Even the fare concession given to the elderly was withdrawn. Platform ticket prices were increased and the door for privatisation was opened."
He said, "Was this money, which is being squeezed out of the public's hard-earned money, for making a selfie stand? What do the people of India want? Cheap gas cylinders and easy rail travel? Or Picture with 'shahenshah's statue'?"
‘गरीबों की सवारी’ भारतीय रेल के हर वर्ग का किराया बढ़ाया गया,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 30, 2023
किराए में बुजुर्गों को मिलने वाली छूट तक खत्म कर दी गयी,
प्लेटफार्म टिकट के दाम बढ़ाए गए,
निजीकरण के द्वार खोल दिये गए
जनता की मेहनत की कमाई से निचोड़ा जा रहा यह पैसा क्या ‘सेल्फी स्टैंड’ बनाने के लिए था?
भारत… pic.twitter.com/avjCFQ731U
Gandhi's attack on the government came days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said setting up selfie booths at railway stations with photographs of Modi is a "brazen waste" of taxpayers' money while opposition states await MGNREGA funds.
Kharge had also shared a copy of a reply obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act that listed the stations under the Central Railway where temporary and permanent selfie booths have been installed.
