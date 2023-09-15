Doctor dies of dengue at Kolkata hospital

Kolkata, September 15
A 28-year-old doctor who was diagnosed with dengue died at a hospital in Kolkata on Friday, raising the toll to 25 this year, an official said.
Doctor Debodyuti Chattopadhyay, an opthalmologist, breathed his last in the early hours due to dengue hemorrhage shock syndrome, he said.
Chattopadhyay, who recently had a renal transplant, became diabetic after the surgery, and suffered a multi-organ failure, leading to the death, the official said.
He was a resident of south Kolkata's Garfa area.
