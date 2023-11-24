Doctor ends life after son gets killed in road accident in Canada

Alappuzha (Kerala), November 24
A doctor allegedly ended her life by hanging in her home in Kayamkulam here after hearing of the demise of her elder son who was studying abroad, police said on Friday.
Dr Mehrunnissa (48) was serving as an ENT specialist at the government district hospital in Mavelikkara here.
According to police, the doctor was depressed and deeply saddened after coming to know of the death of her elder son who had met with an accident in Canada recently.
“She was found hanging in the home in the morning. Her husband and the younger son were not there at the time,” a police officer said.
Though the family members rushed her to the hospital, her life could not be saved.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Drilling stopped again as 41 workers remain trapped on Day 13
Rescue workers say drill bit has been pulled out through the...
Centre gives 7-day deadline to social media platforms to address deepfakes
Current IT rule mandates the removal of 12 types of content ...
Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal: 13 Israelis, 12 Thai nationals among hostages set free by Hamas
50 captives are set to be freed during a four-day truce in r...
Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence
An appeal was filed by India against the death penalty award...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow
While refusing to divulge the SAP of sugarcane agreed upon, ...