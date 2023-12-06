Doctor kills wife, 2 kids before dying by suicide in UP

Rae Bareli, December 6
A doctor posted at a Railway hospital here allegedly killed his wife and two children before dying by suicide, police said on Wednesday.
Arun Kumar Singh (45), hailing from Mirzapur, was an eye specialist at the Modern Rail Coach Factory Hospital since 2017. He lived with his wife Archana (40), son Aarav (4), and daughter Ariba (12) in a house located inside the hospital complex.
The incident came to light on Tuesday night when the doctor's colleagues informed police after no one from the family answered phone calls. The police personnel broke open the door and found the bodies.
It appears that Singh injected his children with a drug to make them unconscious before killing them, Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi said, adding that the minors died of head injuries while Singh was found hanging.
Preliminary probe suggests that the doctor was suffering from depression, police said.
According to the people living in the neighbourhood, the family was last seen two days ago on Sunday.
