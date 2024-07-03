Don’t behave like LoP Rahul, PM Modi advises NDA MPs

New Delhi, July 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday advised NDA MPs not to behave like how Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi did on Monday when he attacked the Centre on various counts.
Nation our first responsibility
The Prime Minister said this while chairing a meeting of the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday morning.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told mediapersons after the meeting that Modi said in his address to the NDA MPs, that the Opposition had become restless as an ordinary “tea seller” had managed to achieve the feat of winning three consecutive terms as Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru.
The NDA meeting was held amid discussions in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament.
“Today, the Prime Minister gave us an important message. He said that every MP has been elected to the House to serve the nation. Irrespective of the party they belong to, service to the nation is our first responsibility. Every NDA MP has to work by prioritising the country. He also guided us well regarding the conduct of MPs and said every MP should present issues related to his constituency in the House very well as per the rules. He also told us to develop expertise in other major issues of interest,” Rijiju said.
