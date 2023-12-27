Don’t take admission into any M Phil programme, UGC cautions students; tells universities it is not a recognised degree

New Delhi, December 27
The University Grants Commission (UGC) warned universities on Wednesday against offering M Phil courses, saying it is not a recognised degree and cautioned students against taking admission in such programmes.
"It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the MPhil degree is not a recognised degree.
"The Regulation No 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph D Degree) Regulations, 2022, clearly states that higher educational institutes shall not offer any M Phil programme," UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.
The commission has asked the universities to take immediate steps to stop admissions to any such M Phil programme for the 2023-24 academic year.
"Students are advised not to take admission in any M Phil programme," Joshi said.
