Don’t take narrow view of Chabahar port: EAM on US warning

New Delhi, May 15

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made light of the United States warning of a risk of sanctions on the Chabahar port which India plans to operate for the next 10 years with an upfront investment totalling $370 million.

“I did see some of the remarks which were made, but I think it's a question of communicating, convincing and getting people to understand that this is actually for everyone's benefit. I don't think people should take a narrow view of it,” said Jaishankar on being asked about the remarks made by a US State Department media officer a day earlier.

Asked about the India-Iran pact to modernise and run the port, a US State Department deputy spokesperson had said, "Any entity or anyone considering business deals with Iran, they need to be aware of the potential risks that they are opening themselves up to and the potential risk of sanctions."

The External Affairs Minister also pointed out that the US itself had appreciated the larger relevance of Chabahar in the past. "If you look at the US' own attitude towards the port in Chabahar, it has been appreciative of the fact that Chabahar has a larger relevance...we will work at it,” he added.

When the US was controlling Kabul about six years ago, it had conveyed to India that the modernisation of the Chabahar port would be exempt from sanctions because it served as an important gateway for India to send humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan.

