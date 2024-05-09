Don’t use threat to recover GST, Supreme Court tells Centre

PTI

New Delhi, May 8

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to not use "threat and coercion" during search and seizure operations against traders for the recovery of GST and instead persuade them to clear the dues voluntarily.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi, which is examining various provisions of the GST Act, said there was no provision under the law which empowered the authorities to exert force for payment of outstanding dues. “Ask your department that the payment should be voluntarily and there should not be use of any force. You have to give three-four days to alleged offender to consult and clear liability,” the Bench told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju.

