Don’t use threat to recover GST, Supreme Court tells Centre

New Delhi, May 8
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to not use "threat and coercion" during search and seizure operations against traders for the recovery of GST and instead persuade them to clear the dues voluntarily.
A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi, which is examining various provisions of the GST Act, said there was no provision under the law which empowered the authorities to exert force for payment of outstanding dues. “Ask your department that the payment should be voluntarily and there should not be use of any force. You have to give three-four days to alleged offender to consult and clear liability,” the Bench told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...