 Don’t vent poll angst in Parl: Modi to Opposition : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Don’t vent poll angst in Parl: Modi to Opposition

Don’t vent poll angst in Parl: Modi to Opposition

Says parties must learn from defeat | Winter session begins, to have 15 sittings till December 22

Don’t vent poll angst in Parl: Modi to Opposition

PM Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session of Parliament on Monday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

The winter session of Parliament commenced today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the Opposition to shun its negativity of nine years and not vent the frustration of poll defeats on proceedings of the two Houses.

A day after the BJP recorded landslide wins in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Prime Minister urged the Opposition to support the government in conducting a productive winter session with the ruling party MPs according him a hero’s welcome when he entered the Lok Sabha this morning to participate in proceedings.

“Teesri baar Modi sarkar” slogans rent the air inside the Lower House as Modi walked in and took a seat beside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The victory slogans continued for a while and videos of the sloganeering were later shared on social media by top government ministers, who almost sounded the 2024 Lok Sabha poll bugle with the BJP wins in the cow belt.

Earlier Modi, who was addressing the media outside Parliament before the Houses commenced, said, “If I speak on the basis of the Assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for the Opposition. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the past nine years. If they move forward with positivity in this session, the country will change its views towards them,” he said.

In a democracy, the Opposition is equally important and should be capable, Modi said. “Respecting this sentiment, all members should take forward Parliament proceedings, this is my request to them,” he said.

“A new door could open for them. I am giving them advice even if they are in the Opposition,” he said, adding that “everyone’s future is bright, there is no need to lose hope but please don’t vent the frustration of the defeat suffered outside inside Parliament”.

Modi said when there was good governance and commitment towards delivering on promises and welfare measures, then anti-incumbency became irrelevant. “The results were encouraging for those who are committed to the welfare of women, youth, poor and farmers of the country. Those who work for the betterment of these four communities and for ensuring the last mile delivery of benefits for them, get support. Then anti-incumbency becomes irrelevant,” Modi said.

Kamal Nath may quit as MP Cong chief

After the Congress debacle in MP polls, state chief Kamal Nath is likely to resign from his post. He is expected to put in his papers when he comes to Delhi to meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Cong to oppose Bills

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday said the Congress would oppose in Parliament the new Bills to replace IPC, CrPC & Evidence Act.

#Narendra Modi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

'Animal': This is why actor Ranbir Kapoor cut his Rs 70 crore fee by 50 per cent

2
Diaspora

Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

3
India

Mizoram Election Results: Zoram People's Movement gets majority, bags 26 of 40 seats; CM, Deputy CM among prominent losers

4
Himachal

Himachal: Now, pay Rs 200 for trek to Triund

5
Punjab

AAP MP Raghav Chadha's suspension from Rajya Sabha revoked

6
India

Cyclone Michaung: 5 dead as heavy rain pours misery in Chennai; roads inundated, runway flooded

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

8
India

Two pilots killed as trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad in Telangana

9
India

Election Results 2023: Suspense over who'll don CM's cap in 3 BJP states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

10
India

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Top News

ZPM sweeps polls in Mizoram, ousts MNF

ZPM sweeps polls in Mizoram, ousts MNF

CM, Dy CM lose their seats | Congress tally reduced to one

Don’t vent poll angst in Parl: Modi to Opposition

Don’t vent poll angst in Parl: Modi to Opposition

Says parties must learn from defeat | Winter session begins,...

TMC may skip INDIA meet, SP to take call later

TMC may skip INDIA meet, SP to take call later

India, US review cooperation in emerging tech, semiconductors

India, US review cooperation in emerging tech, semiconductors

Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases

Punjab tops country with max drug smuggling cases


Cities

View All

16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Amritsar: 16 cars, 25 motorcycles, 261 cops added to PCR fleet

Rs 1.25 lakh fine collected from ticketless train passengers

Amritsar: BJP workers celebrate party win in three states

8.62 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrives at grain markets in Amritsar district

After Congress, BJP asks aspirants to apply for civic body election ticket

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

PGI ignored Fire Dept advice to shift batteries outside: Report

Chandigarh Mayoral poll: BJP to go with sole SC councillor Sonkar

Chandigarh Golf Club gets city's first pvt all-weather pool

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally

3 held for theft at Sec 22 mobile store

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women

4.45 lakh FIRs on 'crime against women' in 2022 in India, highest on average in Delhi: NCRB

Delhi continues to battle with ‘very poor’ air

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on PIL against use of public servants, Army for political propaganda

AAP leader found dead in car

AAP leader Sukhbir Singh found dead in car in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Elderly man's murder case solved

Vehicle thief lands in police net

BJP workers celebrate win in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan

Open house: What steps should the government take to resolve pending issues of farmers?

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Railway underbridge remains in dark even during daytime

Assembly poll: BJP celebrates victory in 3 states

Ludhiana: Contraband being ‘delivered’ on doorstep via Facebook by Rajasthan-based supplier

Dog show-2023: Dogs remain man's best friend, says expert

Ticket checking drive yields Rs 1.25L

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Marauding monkeys a threat to residents

Youth dies in accident

Patiala: State BJP takes out celebration rally