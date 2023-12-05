Don’t vent poll angst in Parl: Modi to Opposition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 4

The winter session of Parliament commenced today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the Opposition to shun its negativity of nine years and not vent the frustration of poll defeats on proceedings of the two Houses.

A day after the BJP recorded landslide wins in the Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Prime Minister urged the Opposition to support the government in conducting a productive winter session with the ruling party MPs according him a hero’s welcome when he entered the Lok Sabha this morning to participate in proceedings.

“Teesri baar Modi sarkar” slogans rent the air inside the Lower House as Modi walked in and took a seat beside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The victory slogans continued for a while and videos of the sloganeering were later shared on social media by top government ministers, who almost sounded the 2024 Lok Sabha poll bugle with the BJP wins in the cow belt.

Earlier Modi, who was addressing the media outside Parliament before the Houses commenced, said, “If I speak on the basis of the Assembly poll results, this is a golden opportunity for the Opposition. Instead of making plans for venting frustration over defeat, they should learn from this defeat, leaving behind the habit of negativity of the past nine years. If they move forward with positivity in this session, the country will change its views towards them,” he said.

In a democracy, the Opposition is equally important and should be capable, Modi said. “Respecting this sentiment, all members should take forward Parliament proceedings, this is my request to them,” he said.

“A new door could open for them. I am giving them advice even if they are in the Opposition,” he said, adding that “everyone’s future is bright, there is no need to lose hope but please don’t vent the frustration of the defeat suffered outside inside Parliament”.

Modi said when there was good governance and commitment towards delivering on promises and welfare measures, then anti-incumbency became irrelevant. “The results were encouraging for those who are committed to the welfare of women, youth, poor and farmers of the country. Those who work for the betterment of these four communities and for ensuring the last mile delivery of benefits for them, get support. Then anti-incumbency becomes irrelevant,” Modi said.

Kamal Nath may quit as MP Cong chief

After the Congress debacle in MP polls, state chief Kamal Nath is likely to resign from his post. He is expected to put in his papers when he comes to Delhi to meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Cong to oppose Bills

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday said the Congress would oppose in Parliament the new Bills to replace IPC, CrPC & Evidence Act.

