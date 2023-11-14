Don't want to hide my caste, haven't done politics using it, says Sharad Pawar

Baramati, November 14
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he does not want to hide his caste and that he has never done politics using it as a medium.
Pawar's statement comes days after a purported certificate showing him as belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category went viral on social media.
NCP MP and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule dismissed the document, calling it as fake.
The NCP chief belongs to the dominant Maratha community, which constitutes more than 30 per cent of Maharashtra's population.
Pawar said he has all the respect for the OBC community, but he does not want to hide the caste he was born in.
"The entire world knows my caste, and I have not done my politics based on caste and will not do so. But I will do everything to resolve the issues of the community," Pawar said.
Talking about quota for the Maratha community, the NCP founder said the power to grant reservation is under the ambit of the state and the central governments.
"The sentiment of the younger generation about reservation for the Marathas is very intense and it cannot be ignored, but the power to take a decision in the matter rests with the state and the Centre," he said.
The Maratha community has been demanding reservation in education and government jobs. The state has been witnessing agitations over the issue of the Maratha reservation, with protests turning violent in some places recently.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon
Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...
Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case
The death sentence will be carried out after confirmation by...
Trapped workers in Silkyara tunnel safe: Uttarakhand govt
Attempts on for rescue
Madhya Pradesh election: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces
The latest video is said to be the second clip of the video ...
Sand mafia: Bihar Police SI dies, home guard injured as tractor mows them down in Jamui
The driver of the tractor leaves the vehicle on the spot and...