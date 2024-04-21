Doordarshan logo change: A ‘precursor’ of saffronisation of everything, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

PTI

Chennai, April 21

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday slammed the change in logo of public broadcaster Doordarshan, from red to orange, saying it was a ‘precursor’ to the BJP’s ‘conspiracy’ of saffronising everything.

Doordarshan has been given a “saffron stain”, he said in a post on ‘X,’ on the change of its logo.

The CM said he had stated during the election campaign that there was a “BJP conspiracy to saffronise everything.”

“These (steps like logo change) are a precursor to that. The 2024 Lok Sabha election outcome will show the public rising up against such fascism,” he added.

He recalled that earlier Tamil saint poet Tiruvalluvar was “saffronised” and added that “saffron paint was poured on statues of great leaders of Tamil Nadu.” The Opposition has already slammed the logo change as “grossly illegal” and as showing a “pro-BJP bias.”

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Tamil Nadu