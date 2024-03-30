DoT cautions citizens against fraud calls

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under the Ministry of Communications, has issued an advisory saying calls claiming to be from the department and threatening citizens about their mobile number being misused in illegal activities were fake. The DoT said it had not authorised anyone to make such calls on its behalf. It asked people not to share any information on receiving such calls. TNS

Hovercraft upkeep unit opened in Guj

new delhi: A Coast Guard Hovercraft Maintenance Unit (HMU) was inaugurated by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane at Okha in Gujarat during his two-day (March 28-29) visit to the state. Hovercraft are based in Okha and Jakhau, Gujarat, for maintaining surveillance in 50 islands in the Gulf of Kutch. The maintenance facility will enable timely technical support and upkeep of these hovercraft which in turn will ensure optimum operational availability. TNS

Assam extends AFSPA in 4 districts for 6 months

New Delhi: The Assam Government on Friday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo and Sivasagar for six months from April 1 onwards.

