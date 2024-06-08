NSA Ajit Doval term ends, may be told to continue

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, June 7

The tenure of National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval, as per the terms of his appointment, ended on June 5, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet demitted the office, a day after the poll results were declared.

Represents India in boundary talks with China Ajit Doval is India’s special representative for the boundary talks with China that have been continuing for the past two decades. He enjoys the trust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is set to form the government for the third time.

Going by available information, Doval is likely to be persuaded by the new government to continue on the post. Notably, Doval is also the country’s special representative for the boundary talks with China that have been continuing for the past two decades. He enjoys the trust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is set to form the government for the third time.

A government letter appointing Doval on June 2, 2019, said: “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajit Doval, IPS (retired), as National Security Adviser with effect from May 31, 2019. His appointment will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier.” This means the term of Doval ended on June 5 when Modi demitted office.

Since Doval was assigned the rank of Cabinet minister in the warrant of precedence, he is, so far, deemed to be part of “caretaker” government.

President Droupadi Murmu had on Wednesday empowered the government to continue in the “caretaker” capacity after the PM resigned. Doval, a 1968-batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, is now 79 years old and has been the NSA for 10 consecutive years. Sources said he was not keen to continue as the NSA, but was being persuaded to continue on the post.

The NSA plays the role of the chief adviser to the Prime Minister on the national security policy and international affairs. The NSA oversees strategic and sensitive issues and receives intelligence inputs from all agencies, processes them and presents his reading of the events to the Prime Minister.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ajit Doval #Narendra Modi