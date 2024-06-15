 Drafting of rules under data protection law in advanced stage; extensive industry consultations soon: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Drafting of rules under data protection law in advanced stage; extensive industry consultations soon: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Drafting of rules under data protection law in advanced stage; extensive industry consultations soon: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw says he reviewed the work-in-progress on data protection rules and is happy with the outcomes

Drafting of rules under data protection law in advanced stage; extensive industry consultations soon: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw. Tribune file



PTI

New Delhi, June 15

Drafting of rules under the data protection legislation is in advanced stage with industry-wide consultations slated soon, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday, asserting that India will also look at doubling electronics production and adding jobs under the Modi 3.0 government.

At the same time, the Minister for Electronics and IT assured that regulatory work will see “good continuity” and that the agenda on digital regulatory framework remains “intact”. The timelines for semiconductor plants of Micron and Tata Group too are on track.

The process of implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act will be based on 'digital-by-design' principle, paving the way for a new way of working, and the work on creating this 'digital by design' platform is also moving in parallel. Such a platform or portal will be created in-house by the likes of NIC and DIC.

The Parliament had passed the DPDP Act in August last year. The key piece of legislation aims to protect the privacy of Indian citizens while proposing a penalty of up to Rs 250 crore on entities for misusing or failing to protect digital data of individuals.

“We had started the rules' drafting work around December. DPDP rules drafting is in very advanced stage. We will start the industry consultation now and go as extensive as we can,” Vaishnaw told reporters at a briefing.

Both the Telecom Act as well as the DPDP Act had entailed extensive consultations, he said while promising that the rules of DPDP too will not be a rushed affair and will involve “as consutative a process as can be”.

“In parallel, we are working on creating a digital-by-design platform so implementation can be done in a digital form, which is part of the Act,” he said.

Vaishnaw, who took charge as Minister for Electronics and IT earlier this week, said he reviewed the work-in-progress on data protection rules and is happy with the outcomes. However, there will be tweaks and changes based on industry and stakeholder views, he said.

The other big priority for the ministry is in the area of electronics production -- where India has set its sight on becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse.

“In the last four months, queries have come on large players wanting to come in, on the process and modalities of setting up plants, and we have been directing them to OEMs so that OEMs and component manufacturers can have a synergy,” he said.

The minister exuded confidence that a “good and clear picture” on this would emerge in coming three-four months.

“We are in a stage where our dream of becoming a big electronics manufacturer will be fulfilled,” he affirmed.

While Micron's plant will ensure made-in-India memory chip, progress on other plants is also good. Vaishnaw has spoken to chief ministers of Assam and Gujarat, and both states have assured their full support on all aspects and are taking keen interest in ongoing projects.

Manpower training is also moving in tandem as India looks to build a formidable skills base in areas of chip manufacturing; in fact some universities are being empanelled by manufacturers themselves for building a skilled pool of manpower.

Housing needs of workers, in these massive electronics and semiconductor plants that are coming up in India, is an areas which is being proactively addressed. In Assam and Gujarat, for instance, state governments are assuring full support on the housing aspects, including providing timely permissions.

“In electronics, each plant employs 20,000-30,000 people...For instance, Tata Electronics' plant has already crossed 40,000-mark in one single plant, and is now moving towards 50,000...that means they have to create their own housing, which they are doing,” an official said.

India's electronics production is currently pegged at roughly USD 125-130 billion with employment numbers at 20-25 lakh.

“I can see that in this term, we should be easily doubling it, about 50 lakh in terms of employment number, and USD 200-300 billion as total production. In fact, I think we should be taking a more aggressive target, which I think we should do once we talk with the industry,” Vaishnaw said.

On laptop and server production, India is in the process of becoming self-reliant and most of companies that were granted permission have started production.

According to Vaishnaw, India will also have a massive ecosystem of EVs (electric vehicles) in coming three-four years.

On regulations, the minister said there is a “good continuity” and government's thought process of creating new digital regulatory framework is “absolutely intact”. The overall structure in terms of the Telecom Act, DPDP, and draft Digital India Bill “remains intact”.

Sources said that in the light of developments in the recent past, where the destructive power of AI and deepfakes have been in the spotlight, the larger question is whether strategy should be recalibrated.

“We need to definitely have a good legal structure where our society and democracy can be protected,” Vaishnaw said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab the tribune INTERVIEW

BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi

2
Punjab

Rumblings in Punjab AAP as Raghav Chadha gets active

3
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Not Kohli or Bumrah, Canada all-rounder Pargat Singh names Indian player he wants to meet after match

4
Diaspora

2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds

5
J & K

Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir

6
Haryana

2 held for thrashing Sikh man in Haryana

7
Punjab

At Ludhiana hospitals, shift-end rush causing C-section spike

8
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Pakistan out of T20 World Cup, 1st-timers US join India in Super Eight

9
Delhi

Excise policy ‘scam’: Delhi High Court orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video of court proceedings

10
India

Nitish Kumar brought shame to Bihar when he touched PM Modi’s feet: Prashant Kishor

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Major fire breaks out near Manipur CM's bungalow

Major fire breaks out near Manipur secretariat complex close to CM Biren Singh's bungalow

Reason for fire in abandoned building belonging to family of...

‘Absolutely not, won't take those who left us’: Uddhav Thackeray shuts door for former party colleagues

No question of taking back rebels: Uddhav, Sharad Pawar after MVA's stellar LS performance

This statement by Thackeray came after Maha Vikas Aghadi (MV...

8 dead as tempo traveller with 17 people falls in Alaknanda river on Rishikesh-Badrinath highway

12 killed as tempo traveller carrying tourists falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

Police say the victims of the accident were tourists on the ...

2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one succumbs to wounds

2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds

Accused Gaurav and one of victims pursued IELTS together at ...

Porsche crash: Probe panel finds ‘lapses’, ‘misconduct’ in Juvenile Justice Board’s bail to minor

Porsche crash: Probe panel finds 'lapses', 'misconduct' in Juvenile Justice Board’s bail to minor

Officials say ‘misconduct and non-compliance of norms has be...


Cities

View All

China-made drone, packet of heroin seized near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar

China-made drone, packet of heroin seized near India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Another fire outbreak at Bhagtanwala dump in Amritsar

Police solve blind murder case in four days, 1 nabbed

SHOs, police posts in-charge shifted in Amritsar

Tourists visiting Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar return disappointed

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Chandigarh: Registration and Licensing Authority fails to recover Rs 67.15 lakh from vanity number bidders

Community centres in Chandigarh to be made fire-safe, work on

We’re committed to providing free water, power in Chandigarh: Congress MP, AAP Mayor

Forest fires in Mullanpur, Zirakpur

On way to Manali, Kharar youth drowns in Beas river

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video recording of court proceedings from social media platforms

Excise policy ‘scam’: Delhi High Court orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video of court proceedings

Delhi water crisis: AAP Government urges Haryana to discharge water on humanitarian grounds

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case: Court extends Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar’s judicial custody till June 22

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet, bail plea to be heard on June 19

8 suspects arrested in 48 hours after series of encounters in Noida: Police

West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

Jalandhar West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

If Sunder Sham Arora wants to rejoin Congress, who can stop him, says MP-elect Charanjit Channi

Jalandhar West: The politics of Bhagats, Ravidasias, Sialkotis

2 Kapurthala residents booked for illegal mining

Kapurthala: Police announce Rs 50K cash award for info to help nab ‘Kala Kachha’ gang members

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Cafe staffer kills self in Samrala

AITF condemns hike in power tariff

Rs 8.75L robbery cracked in 48 hrs, 3 held

To curb crime in industrial areas, 5 spl vehicles flagged off

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp