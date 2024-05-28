DRDO chief gets 1-year extension

New Delhi, May 27
The Centre today announced one-year extension in service for the Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr Samir Kamat.
“The service has been extended for one year from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” a notification read. The extension in service for DRDO chiefs is not a rarity.
