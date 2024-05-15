DRDO, HAL all set to collaborate on radar integration for Dornier transport aircraft

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, May 14

The integration of an aerial Surveillance and Reconnaissance Radar (SAR), being developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with a Dornier light transport aircraft is expected to commence soon with the industry being roped in to execute the project.

DRDO’s Electronics Research and Development Establishment is developing a high-resolution radar, which will be retrofitted on the Dornier-228 aircraft licensed produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The integration of the radar with the aircraft will enable evaluation and validation of the system’s functionality and performance in the desired airborne operating environment, which in turn will pave the way for modifying and retrofitting the required number of platforms with SAR.

The microwave-based X-band SAR will be used to provide real-time intelligence inputs to decision-makers. It will have all-weather and day and night capability to map static and moving targets and guide weapons to their targets. The SAR system weighs about 230 kg, which includes its antenna that would be mounted under its belly, data processing and data transfer units and other paraphernalia like cooling systems and the GPS. The project entails certain modifications to the Dornier’s airframe, installation of additional frames and support structures, rewiring the electrical systems and calibrating SAR with the aircraft’s avionics and navigation system, which would be undertaken in collaboration with HAL.

Of German origin, the twin-turboprop Dornier is manufactured in India by HAL and is used by the Indian Air Force, Navy and Coast Guard for communication, survey, maritime surveillance and training. Last year, HAL delivered six upgraded Do-228 aircraft to the IAF which have new engines, composite propellers, advanced avionics and a modern glass cockpit that significantly enhance their performance and usability. Recently, HAL-made aircraft have also been certified for civilian use.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO #Indian Air Force