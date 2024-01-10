Dress code for Hindu devotees to come into force in Bengaluru temples; shorts, torn jeans prohibited

Bengaluru, January 10
The temple managements in Bengaluru are implementing a dress code from Wednesday and will allow devotees to enter temples only in Indian traditional attire.
The Karnataka Devasthana Mahasangha and Hindu Janajagruta Samiti will put up boards before temples in this regard and implement strict rules in this regard from Wednesday onwards.
As per the dress code, men are not allowed in shorts, bermuda, torn jeans, T-shirt showing chest and women will not be allowed inside the temples in shorts, midi, torn jeans as well.
The board will also appeal to devotees not to enter temples cladding in indecent, vulgar dresses. It also maintains that protecting the sanctity of the temple is the bounden religious duty.
Karnataka Temples-Mutts and Religious Institutions Association had convened the meeting of priests and trustees of all temples last month and decided to implement the rule in January.
An appeal was made earlier and Hindu organisations supported the decision. A dress code campaign for temples will also be launched by installing a board in this regard in front of the Sri Laxmi Venkataramana temple in Vasanth Nagar in Bengaluru.
