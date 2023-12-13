DRI rescues 436 baby turtles

Lucknow: Acting on the basis of specific intelligence developed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Zonal Unit Lucknow seized 436 baby Indian Tent Turtles from a person illegally transporting them interstate on Tuesday. According to an official statement, the person had received the consignment of baby Gangetic turtles in Kanpur and was transporting them to West Bengal through Varanasi by road in a bus for further supply in the grey market.
