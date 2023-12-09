DRI seizes more than 86 lakh cigarette sticks worth Rs 14.67 crore from container at Nhava Sheva port

Mumbai, December 9
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized more than 86 lakh sticks of cigarettes worth Rs 14.67 crore concealed in a container at Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.
The 40-foot container that arrived at Nhava Sheva port was intercepted at one of the Container Freight Stations (CFS) on Monday.
Subsequent examination of the container on Tuesday revealed that the cargo was misdeclared and the entire container was densely packed with cigarettes instead of the item declared in the shipping documents, as per an official release.
It is suspected that these cigarettes were meant to be pilfered.
Since smoking cigarettes has a deleterious effect on the health of the citizens and burdens the health infrastructure of a country, the government imposes a higher rate of duty on such goods.
To evade the duty and compliance with regulations related to the import of tobacco-related products, the corrupt often indulge in nefarious activities like smuggling of such items, it said.
A total of 86,30,000 sticks of cigarettes valued approximately at Rs 14.67 crore have been seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act. Further investigation is underway.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: US vetoes UN Security Council resolution on ceasefire in war-torn Gaza
Resolution gets the backing of 13 Council members, while the...
Meenakshi Lekhi denies approving Parliament question on Hamas, calls for inquiry; MEA flags 'procedural error'
The written answer to unstarred question number 980, uploade...
30 years on, Punjab Police tell high court that encounter in which militant was 'killed' was staged
Punjab Police tell Punjab and Haryana High Court that the in...
BSP suspends Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities; MP refutes charge, says only raised voice against BJP Govt's policies
Move comes day after Ali walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings...
Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever' with Rs 290 crore seizure
The tax department has deployed about 40 large and small mac...