DRI seizes more than 86 lakh cigarette sticks worth Rs 14.67 crore from container at Nhava Sheva port

Mumbai, December 9

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized more than 86 lakh sticks of cigarettes worth Rs 14.67 crore concealed in a container at Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

The 40-foot container that arrived at Nhava Sheva port was intercepted at one of the Container Freight Stations (CFS) on Monday.

Subsequent examination of the container on Tuesday revealed that the cargo was misdeclared and the entire container was densely packed with cigarettes instead of the item declared in the shipping documents, as per an official release.

It is suspected that these cigarettes were meant to be pilfered.

Since smoking cigarettes has a deleterious effect on the health of the citizens and burdens the health infrastructure of a country, the government imposes a higher rate of duty on such goods.

To evade the duty and compliance with regulations related to the import of tobacco-related products, the corrupt often indulge in nefarious activities like smuggling of such items, it said.

A total of 86,30,000 sticks of cigarettes valued approximately at Rs 14.67 crore have been seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act. Further investigation is underway.

