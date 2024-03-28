Drinking water project divides Congress, DMK

Aksheev Thakur
New Delhi, March 27
Even as the INDIA bloc bickers over the Mekedatu project, the BJP-JD(S) has made it a major issue in Karnataka.
After the DMK in Tamil Nadu promised to stop the implementation of the Mekedatu project, going against its ally, the Congress in Karnataka has made it a poll issue, promising to implement the project.
The DMK, in its manifesto, has promised to halt the project. “Efforts to construct the Mekedatu dam will be stopped. Measures will be taken by the DMK through firm legal actions to protect the welfare of farmers in the Delta region and to ensure water supply to various parts of Tamil Nadu,” manifesto stated.
The JD(S) has entered the fray announcing that if it comes to power, the project will be implemented. “We will release a manifesto declaring the implementation of the Mekedatu project,” JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda said. The Rs 9,000-crore drinking water project involves the construction of a reservoir project at the confluence of the Cauvery and its tributary Arkavathi. It has been a contentious matter between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for years.
