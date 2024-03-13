Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’

IANS

Lucknow, March 13

The Lucknow police have lodged a case against the driver of a car after a video went viral on social media, showing stunts performed for reels.

In the undated video, a woman in a black dress can be seen hanging from the door of a moving Innova, near Shaheed Path in Lucknow.

Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a high speed.

The video sparked outrage among netizens, some of whom tagged the Lucknow police and UP Police. While some suggested that the video was made for reels, others thought the woman might be abducted.

The police took action on Tuesday evening, leading to the registration of an FIR at Sushant Golf City police station.

Anjani Kumar Mishra, SHO of Sushant Golf City police station, said: “We have registered a case and are trying to identify those involved through the vehicle's number.”

Initial investigations suggest that the video is old. The car is registered in Prayagraj.

