Driving test at RTO not must from June 1

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has disclosed that from next month onwards private driving schools will be authorised to conduct tests and provide the necessary certificates for obtaining a driving licence.

The new rules prescribe severe punishments for driving by minors. It consists of a Rs 25,000 fine and potential action against the parents, along with cancellation of the vehicle’s registration certificate.

Under the new regulations, driving training centres must possess a minimum of one acre of land. However, if they are conducting driving tests for four-wheelers, they are required to have at least two acres. Additionally, these centres must offer adequate training facilities.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.