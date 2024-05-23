Driving test at RTO not must from June 1

New Delhi, May 22
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has disclosed that from next month onwards private driving schools will be authorised to conduct tests and provide the necessary certificates for obtaining a driving licence.
The new rules prescribe severe punishments for driving by minors. It consists of a Rs 25,000 fine and potential action against the parents, along with cancellation of the vehicle’s registration certificate.
Under the new regulations, driving training centres must possess a minimum of one acre of land. However, if they are conducting driving tests for four-wheelers, they are required to have at least two acres. Additionally, these centres must offer adequate training facilities.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city
Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...
All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM
Says ‘Khan Market gang’ blaming him for communal politics
Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda
Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...
There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court
Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...
Supreme Court pulls up Soren for ‘suppressing facts’
Jharkhand ex-CM withdraws plea against his arrest | Can’t ca...