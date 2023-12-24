Drone-hit merchant ship being escorted to Mumbai for detailed probe, all Indian crew members safe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 24

Indian Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialist teams will embark the drone hit merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto that is being escorted to Mumbai for further investigation.

Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram is escorting the MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai and the ship is expected dock at Mumbai in the early hours on Monday – December 25. The merchant vessel is sailing on its own engines and is not being towed, sources said.

The Merchant vessel was on its way from Al Jubail Saudi Arabia to Mangalore when it was hit around 7.45 am local time on December 23. It was a possible drone launched explosive that hit the ship when it was 271 nautical miles west of Porbandar Gujarat.The vessel’s 22 crew (21 Indian and one Vietnamese) are safe.

The ship reported about the outbreak of a fire following the hit by a projectile. The fire was brought under control.

Navy warship INS Mormugao established communication with MV Chem Pluto at 7.30 pm on December 23. Coast Guard Ship Vikram was also present at scene and it is now escorting the merchant vessel to Mumbai.

“Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation very closely with all stakeholders and remains committed to ensuring safety of merchant shipping in the region,” Navy Official said on Sunday.

Indian Navy diverted a maritime patrol aircraft operating in area, undertaking routine surveillance, over flew MV Chem Pluto at 1.15 pm on December 23 and established contact with the crew.

Navy also communicated details of developing situation to all Indian maritime agencies for rendering necessary assistance.

Indian Navy warships are continuously deployed in Arabian sea near the Straits of Hormuz (the mouth of Persian Gulf) mission.

Responding swiftly to the developing situation, Indian Navy diverted a maritime patrol aircraft operating in area undertaking routine surveillance. Indian Navy also diverted Indian naval ship Mormugaoto assess the situation and provide assistance to MV Chem Pluto.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Indian Navy #Mumbai #Saudi Arabia