Droupadi Murmu, Mauritius President discuss bilateral ties

New Delhi, March 11
President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Mauritius on Monday where she will be the sixth Indian President to be chief guest at the National Day celebrations on Tuesday. She was received at the airport by Mauritian PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. She met her Mauritian counterpart Prithvirajsing Roopun and held comprehensive discussions on ways to advance the long-standing and multi-faceted bilateral ties between the two nations through capacity building, science and technology, and collaboration in various developmental projects. She gifted a RuPay card, which was recently launched in Mauritius, to Roopun.
National Day Chief guest
Murmu will be the sixth Indian President to be chief guest at Mauritius National Day celebrations. Indian Navy ships — INS Tir and CGS Sarathi — are also set to participate in the celebrations. Along with Mauritius PM, she will inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects.
The leaders will also talk “to further consolidate India’s relations with the Indian Ocean island nation”, said the MEA. Murmu and Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate 14 India-assisted projects, showcasing the growing expanse and multi-faceted nature of New Delhi’s vibrant development partnership with Mauritius that constitutes a “key pillar” of the bilateral relationship, it said.
“(The President) paid respects to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam and Sir Anerood Jugnauth at the Pamplemousses Botanical Garden,” the MEA stated on X.
Ramgoolam is widely considered as Mauritius’ founding father who led the country to independence in 1968. Sir Anerood Jugnauth was politically opposed to Seewoosagur and his son is the current PM of Mauritius. (With PTI inputs)
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini to replace Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana Chief Minister
This also marks the end of BJP and former Deputy Chief Minis...
Low-profile OBC leader Nayab Singh Saini replaces BJP strongman ML Khattar
Saini, 54, a low-profile OBC leader, rose through the ranks ...
It’s early Holi for Pakistani refugees in India as govt notifies CAA; say 'will finally be called Indian citizens'
Pakistan Hindu refugees around the country celebrate as govt...