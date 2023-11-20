Drugs, cash, liquor worth over Rs 1,760 crore seized in five poll-going states: EC

New Delhi, November 20
The Election Commission on Monday said over Rs 1,760 crore worth of freebies, drugs, cash, liquor and precious metals aimed at inducing voters in the five poll-going states have been seized so far.
The poll panel said the seizures made since polls were announced on October 9 are more than seven times (Rs 239.15 crore) those made in the previous Assembly elections in these states in 2018.
While Assembly polls have already been held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, voting will take place in Rajasthan and Telangana on November 25 and November 30, respectively.
