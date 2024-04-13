Drunken youths stop West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury’s car in Berhampore

Baharampur (WB), April 13
A group of unidentified youths “stopped” the West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s car in his Lok Sabha constituency Baharampur and shouted “go back” slogan on Saturday.
Chowdhury, who is seeking re-election from the constituency, held the Trinamool Congress responsible for this and alleged that it was a practice started by the state’s ruling party from last year’s civic polls.
“This is nothing but a ploy to stop me. The local TMC is behind this. They want people not to work for the Congress party. This is the same thing they had done during the civic polls last year,” Chowdhury told reporters.
The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha claimed that a group of “drunken” youths came in front of this vehicle when he was returning home after campaigning in the afternoon.
“They were yelling: Go back, go back!! I stopped and asked them what their complaints were. Initially, only one person was there, but then several others joined him. I realised that it was organised by the TMC. But they would not be able to stop me in this way,” he said.
Chowdhury said he informed the district superintendent of police on the matter and sought his intervention.
The TMC has fielded former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan against Chowdhury who has been winning the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency since 1999.
Polls will take place in Baharampur on May 13.
