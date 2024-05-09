Dubai flight with Indians sent back from Jamaica over documentation concerns

New Delhi, May 9
A chartered flight from Dubai with several Indian passengers was sent back from Jamaican capital Kingston as local authorities were not satisfied with documentation of the passengers.
External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the flight and passengers were ordered to return to Dubai and that they left Kingston on May 7.
“We understand that a Germany registered chartered flight with Indians on board landed in Kingston from Dubai on May 2 for tourism purposes. They had prior hotel bookings,” Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.
“The local authorities were not satisfied with them as tourists. The flight and passengers were ordered to return to place of origin — Dubai. The passengers left Kingston on May 7,” he said.
A report in the ‘Jamaica Observer’ said the flight carries 253 foreigners and they were refused entry by immigration officials in view of security concerns.
The ministry of national security stated that local authorities routinely screen passenger flights for security threats, and possible breaches of law and/or regulations, the media outlet reported.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air India Express cabin crew calls off strike; airline to withdraw termination letters of 25 members
The airline has cancelled more than 170 flights since Tuesda...
Delhi liquor 'scam': Right to campaign in elections not a fundamental right, ED in fresh affidavit against Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea
ED opposes Kejriwal’s release to campaign in the ongoing Lok...
Canada yet to share specific evidence, information on Nijjar killing case: India
The MEA spokesperson says many of India's extradition reques...
Haryana political crisis: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala writes to Governor Dattatreya, seeks floor test; Congress demands President's rule
Grand Old Party seeks time to meet Governor Bandaru Dattatre...
8 killed after explosion at fireworks manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi
Police say seven rooms where the firecrackers were stocked c...