Dubey moves Lokpal against Moitra, says her Parl login ID used in Dubai

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 21

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey today filed a complaint with the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, accusing her of taking bribes to raise questions in Parliament.

Firing a fresh salvo against her, Dubey said she was in India when her parliamentary ID was used in Dubai and claimed that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) had disclosed the information to probe agencies.

Make details public, says trinamool MP Request the National Informatics Centre to please release all details of MPs publicly to show they were physically present in place from where IDs were accessed by their PAs and researchers/interns/staff. — Mahua Moitra, TMC MP

Moitra, whose party has been quiet on the issue, remained combative and kept up her attack on the Adani Group, alleging that charges had been levelled against her at its behest. She also claimed on X that she had received a message about an impending CBI raid. "I am busy with Durga Puja. I invite CBI to come home & count my pairs of shoes. But first please file FIR into Rs 13,000 crore coal money Adani stole from Indians," Moitra said.

TMC distances self from cash-for-query case The Trinamool Congress has distanced itself from its MP Mahua Moitra’s “cash-for-query” case, with party leader Kunal Ghosh stating that the “related person may answer the questions”. ANI

In a post on X, the BJP leader said, “An MP pawned the country’s security for some money. The entire Indian government, including the Prime Minister, Finance Ministry and central agencies, uses the NIC,” the BJP MP said. Dubey did not directly name Moitra, who he has accused of accepting bribe and favours for asking questions in the Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani to target Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a signed affidavit submitted to the committee, Hiranandani admitted to using Moitra’s parliamentary login to ask questions targeting Adani after state-owned behemoth Indian Oil Corporation booked capacity at the Gujarat-based conglomerate’s Dhamra LNG import facility in Odisha and not at his firm’s planned facility. /PTI

#BJP #Dubai