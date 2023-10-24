Dussehra should also mark triumph of patriotism over every evil in country: PM Modi

New Delhi, October 24
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called upon people to root out distortions like casteism and regionalism in the society, saying the Dussehra festival should also mark triumph of patriotism over every evil in the country.
Addressing a huge gathering at a Dussehra event here, Modi said it is everyone’s good fortune that they are witness to a grand Ram temple being built in Ayodhya now after a wait of centuries.
It will be completed in a few months and marks the victory of people’s patience, he said.
This is happening amid many auspicious developments, he said, citing India’s successful lunar mission, inauguration of the new Parliament building and the enactment of women’s reservation law.
Modi also asked people to take 10 pledges, including helping at least one poor family to raise its socio-economic status.
The country will become a developed nation when everyone is developed, he said.
The other causes he mentioned included saving water, digital transactions, cleanliness, vocal for local, quality work, domestic tourism, natural farming, consumption of millets and fitness.
