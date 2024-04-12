Indo-Myanmar border fencing must for security purpose: EAM S Jaishankar

PTI

Aizawl, April 11

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the Centre decided to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and end the Free Movement Regime (FMR) because the government gives top priority to the country’s security.

He said this while speaking to reporters after releasing the BJP manifesto in Aizawl.

Thousands of people from Myanmar have taken refuge in various north-eastern states, especially in Mizoram, after fleeing their country following a military coup in February 2021. He said that the Centre was very sensitive to the interests of people, traditions, customs and relationships across the border.

#BJP #Myanmar #S Jaishankar