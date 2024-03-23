 EAM Jaishankar dismisses China’s repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh as ‘ludicrous’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • EAM Jaishankar dismisses China’s repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh as ‘ludicrous’

EAM Jaishankar dismisses China’s repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh as ‘ludicrous’

The frontier state a 'natural part of India', asserts EAM

EAM Jaishankar dismisses China’s repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh as ‘ludicrous’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. AP/PTI file



PTI

Singapore, March 23

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday dismissed China’s repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh as “ludicrous” and asserted that the frontier state was a “natural part of India”.

In probably his first public comments on China’s frequent claims on Arunachal Pradesh and its opposition to Indian leaders visiting the state, Jaishankar said it was not a new issue.

“This is not a new issue. I mean China has laid claim, it has expanded its claim. The claims are ludicrous to begin with and remain ludicrous today,” he said in response to a question on the Arunachal issue after delivering a lecture at the prestigious Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) of the National University of Singapore (NUS) here.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit, emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh was a “natural part of India.”

“So, I think we’ve been very clear, very consistent on this. And I think you know that is something which will be part of the boundary discussions which are taking place,” he said.

Responding to another question, Jaishankar said the challenge for India today is how to find the sustainable equilibrium between two rising powers, who also happen to be neighbours, and who have a history and a population, which sets them apart from the rest of the world and who also have capabilities.

“So this is a very, very complex challenge,” he said.

Jaishankar said it came as a “great surprise” to India when the Chinese in 2020 “chose to do something on the border, which was completely violative of agreements we had reached”.

The minister was referring to the Eastern Ladakh border standoff, which erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area. The Eastern Ladakh standoff has resulted in a virtual freeze of bilateral ties on all fronts except trade.

India has been pressing the People’s Liberation Army to disengage from the Depsang and Demchok, maintaining that there cannot be restoration of normalcy in its relations with China as long as the state of the borders remains abnormal.

“Instead of actually solidifying the foundation for an equilibrium, they (the Chinese side) went and disturbed the condition,” he said.

Jaishankar said the boundary solution can take its time. “We don’t argue with that. It’s a very complex issue. We’re not talking about solving the boundary dispute. We are talking about maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border,” he said.

When asked if Singapore can help China and India to normalise their ties, Jaishankar emphasised that New Delhi dealt directly with Beijing.

“We don’t have any of those problems with China,” he said, adding that “I am in touch with my counterpart (Wang Yi).” He also noted that the embassies of India and China were there in both countries.

Jaishankar said there is no issue of “miscommunication or misunderstanding” between India and China. Both countries have signed written agreements on the border issue. “It has been working till 2020. So why don’t we sit down and sort out and figure out how we continue that peace and tranquillity which we maintained for so long.”

He also noted that from 1975 till 2020 nobody got killed on that border. So for 45 years, it worked. “Until we have that stabilisation of the border, to me, it is illogical to expect that the equilibrium building the relationship building, doing more things will move forward, because it will naturally engender enormous distrust,” he said.

“I think it’s important, really not to lose the woods for the trees,” he said.

Jaishankar also did not directly respond to a question about whether India moved 10,000 soldiers from its western border to that in the east, saying “There are times when we have better things to do than to deny what people might float.”

“There might be a report here or not, which may be true or not. I think no sensible government confirms troop movements, least of all to someone from a foreign newspaper,” he said in response to a question posed by a Singapore-based journalist.

Jaishankar’s comments on India’s stand on the status of Arunachal Pradesh came days after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed the Chinese defence ministry’s assertions.

Earlier, the Chinese foreign ministry had objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

“We reject the comments made by the Chinese side regarding the visit of the Prime Minister to Arunachal Pradesh. Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other States of India,” the MEA said in a separate response last week.

Objecting to such visits or India’s developmental projects does not stand to reason. Further, it will “not change the reality that the State of Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India,” the MEA response said.

“The Chinese side has been made aware of this consistent position on several occasions,” it added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arunachal Pradesh #China #S Jaishankar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Now, Maldives turns to ‘ally’ India for debt relief

2
India

'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

3
Punjab

Alliance not at cost of Panthic issues: SAD

4
India

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

5
India

Supreme Court dismisses Centre’s review plea; says ED required to furnish grounds of arrest to accused in writing

6
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

7
World

Gunmen kill at least 40 in attack at concert hall near Moscow

8
Himachal

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

9
Punjab

6 more die in Sangrur hooch tragedy, toll climbs to 20; EC seeks report from Punjab Chief Secretary, DGP

10
World

143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Death toll from Moscow concert hall attacks rises to 93, 11 people detained

143 killed in Russia terror attack; 4 suspected gunmen among 11 arrested

Ukraine denies involvement; Islamic State claims attack

India summons German diplomat over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

'Blatant interference': India summons German diplomat over remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

German foreign office said it has 'taken note' of Kejriwal's...

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court against arrest in excise policy case

Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against arrest, seeks urgent hearing

Trial court has remanded Kejriwal in ED custody till March 2...

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

Citing lack of self-respect in Congress, 6 disqualified Himachal MLAs join BJP

Three independent legislators also join the saffron fold


Cities

View All

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases in Amritsar

3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Over 25% weapons deposited with police, gun houses so far

New DC has his task cut out in border district

Army veteran writes to President, wants dignity of soldiers to be maintained

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

AAP stages protest against BJP, ED over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh: To meet rush, PGI doctors told to reach OPDs on time

Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

INDIA VOTES 2024: Five places to have auxiliary booths in Dera Bassi segment

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court against arrest in excise policy case

Excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against arrest, seeks urgent hearing

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Will seek court permission to set up office for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail: Bhagwant Mann

AAP office in Delhi ‘sealed’ off from all sides, matter to be raised with Election Commission, says Atishi

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

Aggarwal takes charge as new DC

343 centenarians from city, 75 from Nawanshahr to vote in Lok Sabha polls

64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth ~2 cr seized since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 2 cr seized since poll code imposition

Concerns arise over ‘discrepancies’ in width of under-construction footpath

607 centenarian voters, equal number of male, female in district

3 years on, man held in youth’s murder case

AAP leaders flay Centre for ED action against Kejriwal

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala