 EAM Jaishankar’s remark on China akin to giving it clean chit: Congress : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • EAM Jaishankar’s remark on China akin to giving it clean chit: Congress

EAM Jaishankar’s remark on China akin to giving it clean chit: Congress

Modi Government yet to come out clean on Chinese transgressions at borders, alleges Congress president Kharge

EAM Jaishankar’s remark on China akin to giving it clean chit: Congress

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, April 13

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Narendra Modi government on the issue of Chinese transgressions and said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s reported remark that “China has not occupied any of our land” is akin to giving another free pass to the neighbouring country.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the EAM’s statement is a “copy-paste” of Modi’s clean chit to China after the Galwan skirmish in 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Kharge responded to the remark in a post on X, “Wearing ‘56-inch’ long Chinese Blinkers, on the ‘Laal Aankh,’ Modi Government has given a free pass to the Chinese, twice in a week’s time.”

He added, “First, @narendramodi ji’s interview in foreign press where he failed to put forth India’s case strongly at the global stage. Now, his Foreign Minister, handing over another Clean Chit to expansionist China.”

Kharge hit out at the Modi Government alleging it was yet to come out clean on the Chinese transgressions at borders and asked him if the bilateral talks between the two countries were to open Indian markets to imported Chinese goods.

“@narendramodi ji, Since 4 years, the people of India, and the Opposition is asking you take them in confidence, in the Parliament and in public discourse on repeated Chinese transgressions, illegal occupation and building of military infrastructure, near our borders, but you have not bothered to take us in confidence,” Kharge said in his post.

“What were the 19 rounds of bilateral talks with your Chinese counterpart for? Was it to increase Chinese imports of India? Or take PMCARE funds from 3000 companies having Chinese directors,” he asked.

“Why has the status quo ante, pre 2020, not returned? Why is India still denied access to areas in Depsang Plains, Demchok Nalla and several patrolling points in Hot Springs and Gogra Post? Mr. Modi’s Policy towards China is ‘M’ for ‘Meek’.

“Modi Ki Chinese Guarantee 2.0. A sordid saga of endangering National Security and India’s Territorial Integrity by giving a ‘double clean chit’ to China for stealing our land,” the Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh in a statement said the Modi government has been letting off China for its aggression against India.

He claimed that after the prime minister’s public “clean chit” on June 19, 2020 and the Union Home Minister’s “clean chit” on April 9, 2024, comes a third “clean chit” from Jaishankar.

“Clearly this is all orchestrated by the Super Sutradhar himself,” Ramesh said.

Ramesh said that EAM’s recent statement that “China has not occupied any of our land” represents a “renewed setback” to India’s position on its northern border, rivalled only by the prime minister’s statement that “No one has entered Indian territory and no one is in our territory.”

“Not only are all these statements a profound insult to our fallen soldiers in Galwan, but they also represent the legitimisation of Chinese claims over thousands of square kilometres of land to which Indian troops had access until May 2020.

“In particular, the EAM’s remarks represent an acceptance of Chinese control over Demchok and the strategic Depsang Plains where Chinese troops continue to block our soldiers’ at the critical Y-Junction, preventing them from accessing Patrol Points 10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13,” Ramesh alleged.

Ramesh claimed that Chinese troops remain in place despite 21 rounds of military talks over four years.

Where withdrawals have been negotiated, the Modi government has accepted buffer zones that lie predominantly in areas that Indian troops once freely accessed, he said.

He also termed as “weak” the MEA’s response to the issue of Chinese PLA denying grazing rights to Indian shepherds.

“For four years, the Modi government has tried to cover up the worst territorial setback in six decades for India with its DDLJ approach: Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify. Mr Jaishankar’s latest statement only highlights the extent of the Modi government’s submission to Chinese aggression,” Ramesh alleged.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Congress #Narendra Modi #S Jaishankar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Congress all set to field 3 sitting MPs from Punjab

2
India

Four Indian-origin men get 122-year prison term for murdering delivery driver in UK

3
Punjab

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

4
Himachal

Palampur: Private paragliding schools shut in Bir-Billing

5
India

Lok Sabha polls: Congress chief Kharge-led CEC to finalise candidates for Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi on Saturday

6
India

Canada curtails staff at its missions in India

7
World

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

8
Punjab

Muktsar AAP MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, his security personnel nab snatcher

9
Punjab

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

10
Punjab

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Top News

Video shows raid on ship near Strait of Hormuz; Mideast official says Iran carried out attack

Israel warns of ‘consequences’ after Iran seizes ship near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with West

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and...

US President Joe Biden says he expects Iran to attack Israel soon, warns ‘not to proceed’

Iran could attack Israel 'soon', says US President Joe Biden; warns Tehran ‘not to proceed’

As per reports, US rushed warships into position to protect ...

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

Terrorists don’t play by rules, so country’s response to them can’t have rules: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar also says that country's foreign policy has under...

5 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead, say police

6 killed in Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack, suspect shot dead by police

Police say there is 'nothing at the scene that would indicat...

SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Lok Sabha poll; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

LS poll: SAD releases 1st list of candidates for Punjab; Daljit Cheema to contest from Gurdaspur, Chandumajra from Anandpur Sahib

Former Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma has been fielded from Patial...


Cities

View All

Farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Majha farmers want canal water supply to cut dependence on tubewells

Amritsar MC to issue challans for dumping construction waste on city roads

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

20-year-old Tarn Taran girl dies in Oman

Traffic cops restrict movement of e-rickshaws in various streets leading to Golden Temple, Amritsar

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Fire Alarm: Only 19% high-rises in Chandigarh have fire safety certificate

Punjab: Mohali’s Mataur SHO escapes unhurt after assailants open fire on him in Ropar

7 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 69 lakh in US

Chandigarh MC XEN faces major penalty

Ensure implementation of Chandigarh Administration policy on safe transport, schools told

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in Tihar jail

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal not being allowed in-person meetings with family in Tihar jail

Delhi airport sees 17 flight diversions due to bad weather

Excise ‘scam’: Supreme Court to take up on Monday Kejriwal’s petition against Delhi HC verdict upholding his arrest by ED

Delhi liquor ‘scam’: BRS leader Kavitha threatened SC Reddy to pay money to AAP, CBI tells court

BJP conspiring to impose Prez’s rule in Capital: Atishi

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

20 violators challaned for throwing garbage in open

70 fire incidents on average during crop harvesting every year

Wheat procurement starts at Bhogpur grain market

Aggarwal visits Niku Park, orders civic body to conduct safety audit of joyrides

Vikramjit Chaudhary-Charanjit Channi fight over Jalandhar seat gets murkier

Only 11 owe MC ~60L property tax

Only 11 owe MC Rs 60L property tax

Dilroz murder case: Prosecutor seeks death penalty for convict

Elderly man found charred to death on jail premises

BDPO arrested for taking Rs 30K bribe

Miscreants snatch woman’s purse

BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chhadbad from Patiala Lok Sabha seat

Lok Sabha polls: BSP fields its Punjab general secretary Jagjit Chharbarh from Patiala, Balwinder Kumar from Jalandhar

Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Dr Dharamvira Gandhi invited to Congress party meet in Patiala

Three-member panel to probe Nabha gangrape

Two die in Fatehgarh Sahib mishaps