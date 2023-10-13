EAM S Jaishankar's security cover upgraded to 'Z'

New Delhi, October 12
The security cover of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been upgraded from the ‘Y’ category to ‘Z’, official sources said on Thursday. The Home Ministry has asked the CRPF to take the charge of his security, currently provided by the Delhi Police, they said. Jaishankar (68) was being guarded by an armed team of the Delhi Police under the ‘Y’ category security cover.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM