EAM S Jaishankar's security cover upgraded to 'Z'

New Delhi, October 12

The security cover of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been upgraded from the ‘Y’ category to ‘Z’, official sources said on Thursday. The Home Ministry has asked the CRPF to take the charge of his security, currently provided by the Delhi Police, they said. Jaishankar (68) was being guarded by an armed team of the Delhi Police under the ‘Y’ category security cover.

