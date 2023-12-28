EAM, Lavrov hold talks, joint defence production on table

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 27

Terming Russia as a “valued” and “time-tested partner”, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday to finalise long-term arrangements in trade, energy, fertilisers and coking coal, all of which have catapulted India-Russia annual trade to $50 billion in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Lavrov said the two sides discussed military-technical cooperation, including joint production of modern weaponry and specific steps in this area. “We are ready to understand and support ‘make-in-India’ initiative,” said Lavrov, pointing out that Moscow had always been “respectful of India’s desire to diversify its military links”.

‘Ties steady’: Putin invites PM Modi to Russia Expressing satisfaction at trajectory of ties with India, President Putin on Wednesday invited PM Modi to visit Russia

Putin said, “We will be able to discuss all current issues, talk about outlook for development of ties with India”

During his meeting with Jaishankar, Putin said trade turnover with India was growing, mainly on account of crude oil and technology

The two leaders also discussed mutual investments and a bilateral investment treaty to enable Russia to invest over $30 billion in India. A Russian company has already bagged an order to supply 120 Vande Bharat train sets with the option of a 200-train follow-on order. India has been unable to transfer much of the amount in lieu of commodities purchased from Russia due to US curbs on Russia.

Jaishankar said both sides had agreed that negotiations between India and the Eurasian Economic Union for an FTA would resume in the second half of January next year.

“It’s a relationship from which both have benefited enormously,” observed the minister, who also announced the resumption of summit meetings next year between PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I am confident that we will see an annual summit next year. Ours is a relationship which is very strong at every level, from the leaders, right down to societal sentiment. We have very positive feelings for each other. It’s a big source of strength,” he observed.

The two leaders also agreed on the expansion of Russian hydrocarbons to the Indian market and the peaceful use of nuclear energy, especially the resolve to add more units at Kudankulam. Lavrov also mentioned talks to cooperate in a piloted space programme, rocket engines and satellite navigation systems.

Jaishankar, who is on a five-day visit to Russia, and Lavrov also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific region, Ukraine conflict, Gaza situation, Afghanistan and Central Asia, BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, G20 and the UN.

The leaders attached importance to the development of the International North South Corridor (INSTC), Chennai-Vladivostok route and cooperation on the exploration of northern sea route. Civil aviation and tourism were also discussed. Jaishankar welcomed more Russian tourists while pointing out that the number of flights from India had increased from 52 to 64 per week. “We are open to increasing it further,” he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Russia #S Jaishankar