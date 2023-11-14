 EAM meets UK Foreign Secy, discusses West Asia, Ukraine : The Tribune India

  • India
  • EAM meets UK Foreign Secy, discusses West Asia, Ukraine

EAM meets UK Foreign Secy, discusses West Asia, Ukraine



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 13

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met new UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron in London on his first day in office after a mini reshuffle in the Rishi Sunak Cabinet and exchanged views on the situation in West Asia, the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific. The two ministers also held a detailed discussion on realising the full potential of the strategic partnership, posted Jaishankar on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron in London on Monday. ANI

(L-R):Suvella Braverman,James Cleverly,Victoria Atkins,Richard Holden,Steve Barclay

Besides Cameron, Jaishankar also met former UK PM Tony Blair who the West is pushing for appointment as an overseer of Gaza after Israel ends its military campaign. They discussed bilateral ties, the West Asia situation and Africa, posted Jaishankar. “Look forward to working with him closely,” he added.

Rajnath dials Defence Secy, talks security

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with UK Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps on Monday and discussed defence and security issues
  • The emphasis of the discussions was on Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of Defence said in statement. The two ministers discussed the ongoing engagements and possible cooperation in new domains

Braverman sacked in Surprise Cabinet reshuffle

  • Ex-PM David Cameron is the surprise new Foreign Secretary after the incumbent James Cleverly was shifted as Home Secretary to replace the Goa-origin Suvella Braverman who was sacked by UK PM Rishi Sunak
  • Health Secretary Steve Barclay is taking over the Department for Environment and Victoria Atkins, a junior minister so far, will be his replacement
  • Richard Holden has been made a full-fledged Cabinet member after having been named the new Conservative Party Chairman. A number of junior ministers have also resigned

Analysts say Cameron’s appointment is part of the West’s move to repair ties with China, Cameron had as PM spoken of “golden era” and after leaving office, he was the head of a UK $1 billion investment fund connected to investments in China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

On Diwali, Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir and offered Abhishek Puja.

With wives of both leaders donning sarees, Jaishankar met Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street for tea. The EAM gifted him a Lord Ganesha statue and a bat signed by cricketer Virat Kohli.

"Delighted to call on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Diwali day. India and the UK are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times,” posted Jaishankar on X.

