EAM promises ‘many more milestones’ in ties with Nepal

New Delhi, January 5

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Kathmandu on Friday that the significant agreements signed during his ongoing visit would expand bilateral ties.

“With significant strides made in a variety of areas, this partnership has expanded multifold and connectivity, be it physical, digital or energy related, has become a cornerstone of this expanding collaboration, and this has further strengthened the people-to-people link between our countries,” said the External Affairs Minister during the joint inauguration of Tribhuvan University Central Library and other post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Kathmandu with his Nepalese counterpart NP Saud.

Jaishankar especially mentioned the agreements in the areas of power sector cooperation as well as project implementation. Nepal and India signed a long-term agreement on electricity trade, as part of which Nepal will export 10,000 megawatts of electricity to India over the next 10 years.

Jaishankar and Saud also jointly opened 25 schools, 32 health projects and a cultural heritage sector project as part of a collaborative effort to support the people of Nepal in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake of 2015.

The External Affairs Ministepromised “many more milestones” in the days to come. “We are pleased to be part of these efforts. We have contributed $1 billion in this regard,” he said. He noted that the Indian Government had funded the project for the construction of 50,000 houses that were completed in November 2021.

The minister also visited the famous Pashupatinath Temple and prayed for the well-being of the people of the two countries and the India-Nepal ties.

Jaishankar arrived in Nepal on Thursday on his first visit to a foreign country in 2024.

