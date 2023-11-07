Earthquake hits Nepal again, tremors felt in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas on Monday as another strong earthquake hit Nepal. PTI

Moitra case: Ethics panel meet postponed

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meet on charges against TMC’s Mahua Moitra has been put off to November 9. PTI

NewsClick: Supreme Court defers hearing on pleas

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday said it would hear after the Diwali holidays the petitions filed by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and its human resources head Amit Chakravarty against their arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

#Earthquake #Lok Sabha #Nepal