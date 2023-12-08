Earthquake of 4.2 intensity hits Gujarat’s Kutch; no report of damage

Ahmedabad, December 8
A 4.2 intensity earthquake was recorded near Rapar town of Gujarat's Kutch district on Friday morning, officials said.
There were no reports of casualties or damage as of now, they said.
“Earthquake measuring 4.2 on Richter Scale was recorded 19 km west-southwest of Rapar in Kutch district around 9 am,” said an official of the Institute of Seismological Research.
The quake struck at a depth of 19.5 km beneath the earth’s surface, officials said.
The effect of the quake was also felt in Rajkot, said officials, adding that no report of damage had been received so far.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Report on Mahua Moitra’s future as MP tabled in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm immediately after the repor...
RBI retains repo rate at 6.5 per cent for fifth time in a row
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...
ZPM leader Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram CM
The swearing-in ceremony is held at the Raj Bhavan where Miz...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Canada police release photos of 'masked' suspects after 3 theatres showing 'Animal' attacked in Toronto and Brampton
They walked around and sprayed an unknown, aerosol-based, ir...