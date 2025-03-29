Earthquake risk: Why India ranks among the world’s Most vulnerable countries

A massive 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and parts of neighbouring Thailand, leaving over a thousand dead and causing widespread destruction. The earthquake hit northwest of Sagaing in Myanmar at a shallow depth of 10 km. A 6.7-magnitude aftershock and several smaller tremors followed minutes later. The impact was felt across a vast region, from India to China, including neighbouring countries Cambodia and Laos.

India is among the top countries vulnerable to seismic activity due to natural and anthropological factors. An earthquake is a sudden shaking of the Earth’s surface caused by the movement of tectonic plates along geological fault lines, releasing stored energy in the form of seismic waves.

The Earth’s outer layer, the Lithosphere, comprises seven large, constantly moving plates. These plates grind against each other along fault lines, building up stress. When the stress overcomes friction, the plates suddenly slip or move past each other, releasing energy that causes the ground to shake. Seismic activity is a continuous natural process, with millions of earthquakes occurring worldwide each year, most of which go unnoticed.

Some countries or regions are more prone to earthquakes due to their geology. The eastern and western rim of the Pacific Ocean, including the Rockies and the Andes, Southeast Asia, eastern China, the Himalayas, and southern Europe are high-risk areas.

The top 10 countries most vulnerable to earthquakes, based on the number of major earthquakes experienced from 1990 to 2024, are China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, USA, Turkey, India, Philippines, Italy and Mexico.

India’s geographical position at the convergence of multiple tectonic plates and intricate geological structure makes it highly vulnerable to earthquakes. A rapidly growing population and widespread, unregulated construction in sensitive areas add to the risk. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), over 59 per cent of India’s landmass is prone to moderate to severe seismic events.

According to earthquakelist.org, in the past decade, 2,940 earthquakes with a magnitude of four or above have struck within 300 km of India, averaging 294 per year. The probability of an earthquake hitting near India is roughly every other day.

The Richter Scale measures the intensity of an earthquake, grading from 1 (lowest) to 9 (highest). Earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 and below have negligible effects. Level 4 earthquakes, occurring 10,000-15,000 times annually worldwide, are felt by most people in the affected area but cause minimal damage. Level 5 earthquakes (1,000-1,500 annually) and Level 6 earthquakes (100-150 annually) can cause damage to poorly constructed structures. Level 7 earthquakes, like the one experienced in Myanmar and Thailand, are classified as major earthquakes (10-20 annually) and can damage or collapse well-built structures.

The data reveals that of the 2,940 major earthquakes in and around India, 2,692 (91.56%) were of magnitude 4, 235 (7.99%) of magnitude 5, 10 of magnitude 6, and three of magnitude 7. The strongest earthquake experienced in India in the past decade was a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Gorakhpur in April 2015. The most intense earthquake to strike India since 1900 was an 8.6-magnitude earthquake near Dibrugarh in August 1950.

The increase in earthquake risk is attributed to rapid urbanisation, economic development, and globalisation. India’s growing population and extensive unscientific constructions, including multi-storied luxury apartments and huge factory buildings, keep the country at high risk, according to the NDMA website.

NDMA warns that the increase in earthquake risk is not only a matter of human life but also severe economic losses, which can lead to the collapse of local or regional economies after an earthquake, having long-term adverse consequences for the entire country.