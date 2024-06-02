EC asks Congress' Jairam Ramesh to share details of claim on Amit Shah calling up 150 DMs before counting day

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

The Election Commission (EC) sought factual information from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday on his claim that Home Minister Amit Shah has called up 150 district magistrates and collectors ahead of the June 4 counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls.

In a letter to Ramesh, the poll panel has asked him to share details regarding his claim by 7 pm on Sunday.

The EC has referred to his June 1 post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where the Congress general secretary had claimed that, “The outgoing Home Minister has been calling up DMs/Collectors. So far, he has spoken to 150 of them. This is blatant and brazen intimidation, showing how desperate the BJP is. Let it be very clear: the will of the people shall prevail, and on June 4th, Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah, and the BJP will exit, and the INDIA Janbandhan will be victorious. Officers should not get under any pressure and must uphold the Constitution. They are under watch.”

In response, the EC emphasised the need for Ramesh to substantiate his claims with factual information.

It has also told the Congress leader that when the Model Code of Conduct is in force, all officers are under the deemed deputation of the commission and they report directly to the poll watchdog for any directions.

“However, no DM has reported any such undue influence as alleged by you...,” the EC's letter to Ramesh has stated.

“It is requested that details of 150 DMs to whom such calls have been allegedly made by the Home Minister along with the factual matrix/basis of your information are shared by 7 pm today -- June 2, 2024, so that appropriate action can be taken,” it has told the Congress leader.

Earlier on Sunday, Ramesh reiterated his accusations, denouncing the exit polls released on Saturday evening as “completely bogus” and orchestrated by those anticipating their imminent political departure. — with PTI

