EC: Ensure identification of hoarding publishers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed all states to ensure that the identity of the printer and publisher was mandatorily mentioned on election-related hoardings and other material.

The decision was taken by the commission following representations that spaces controlled by the municipal authorities were being used to display publicity material that did not disclose the identity of the printer or publisher.

Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, unequivocally prohibits the printing or publishing of election pamphlets, posters, placards or banners without prominently displaying the name and address of the printer and publisher.

The requirement of disclosing the identity of publishers serves as a cornerstone for regulating campaign financing and fixing of responsibility in case the content is found unbecoming of the framework of model code of conduct or statutory provisions.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.